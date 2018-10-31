Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Montgomery could "possibly" play in the Ravens' Week 9 game against the Steelers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Acquired from the Packers on Tuesday in exchange for a 2020 seventh-round pick, the versatile Montgomery is expected to ultimately settle in as the third back on the depth chart behind Alex Collins and Javorius Allen, with the potential to move up in the pecking order if he shines in his initial opportunities with his new team. The Ravens probably won't ask for much from Montgomery this weekend, however, as the 25-year-old's main focus for the next few days will be getting up to speed with the Baltimore playbook. If Montgomery proves to be a quick study and impresses the coaching staff in practices Wednesday through Friday, he could be active ahead of Gus Edwards as the Ravens' No. 3 back come Sunday.