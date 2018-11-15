Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Montgomery's status for Sunday's game against the Bengals will depend on how he looks in practice this week, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

After being acquired from the Packers on Oct. 30, Montgomery was inactive for the Ravens' Week 9 game against the Steelers while he continued to familiarize himself with the new playbook. The running back has since had a bye week to get further comfortable with his new surroundings, but he'll still need to make an impression in practices in order to earn an active status this weekend, which would likely come at the expense of Gus Edwards. If Montgomery does in fact make his team debut Sunday, he'll likely see most of his work on passing downs, which would impact Javorius Allen's fantasy outlook more so than Alex Collins'.