Ravens' Ty Montgomery: Sees team-high seven targets
Montgomery caught five of seven targets for 42 yards and added 13 yards on three carries during Sunday's 26-16 win over the Falcons.
Montgomery garnered fewer touches than he did during Week 12's win over Oakland, but his seven targets on Sunday -- three more than any other Raven -- warrant keeping an eye on. As Baltimore figures to continue to roll with the hot hand in rookie Lamar Jackson, a steady underneath target like Montgomery can provide the inexperienced passer with a valuable security blanket. Look for Montgomery to be leaned on for some easy completions next Sunday against a Chiefs team that often forces opponents to play from behind.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...