Montgomery caught five of seven targets for 42 yards and added 13 yards on three carries during Sunday's 26-16 win over the Falcons.

Montgomery garnered fewer touches than he did during Week 12's win over Oakland, but his seven targets on Sunday -- three more than any other Raven -- warrant keeping an eye on. As Baltimore figures to continue to roll with the hot hand in rookie Lamar Jackson, a steady underneath target like Montgomery can provide the inexperienced passer with a valuable security blanket. Look for Montgomery to be leaned on for some easy completions next Sunday against a Chiefs team that often forces opponents to play from behind.