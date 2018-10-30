The Packers traded Montgomery to the Ravens for a 2020 seventh-round pick Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's been a tough season for Montgomery, who has been usurped by both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in the Packers backfield. The final straw in Green Bay seemingly was his lost fumble on a kickoff return this past Sunday after the Rams took a late 29-27 lead, all but ensuring Aaron Rodgers wouldn't have a comeback attempt. With the move to Baltimore, there doesn't seem to be much room for work, either, behind Alex Collins and Javorius Allen. At the very least, Montgomery has a chance at a fresh start with unrestricted free agency on the horizon this offseason.

