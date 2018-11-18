Ravens' Ty Montgomery: Suits up Sunday
Montgomery is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
He'll join a Baltimore backfield led by Alex Collins, that also includes Javorius Allen and Gus Edwards. Montgomery's ability as a pass catcher and blocker should prove to be an asset to the Ravens, but he'll be a speculative fantasy play until it's established that he's a key cog in the team's passing attack.
More News
-
Ravens' Ty Montgomery: No lock to suit up Week 11•
-
Ravens' Ty Montgomery: Won't make team debut Week 9•
-
Ravens' Ty Montgomery: Might have role in Week 9•
-
Ravens' Ty Montgomery: Shipped out of Green Bay•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Loses fumble late in defeat•
-
Packers' Ty Montgomery: Scores in Monday night victory•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...