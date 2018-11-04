Montgomery (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

One day after acquiring Montgomery from the Packers on Tuesday, coach John Harbaugh suggested the running back could have a role on offense right away for the Ravens in Week 9. Though Montgomery practiced with his new team from Wednesday through Friday, the Ravens decided he could benefit from more time to get familiar with the playbook. Though Gus Edwards will dress as the No. 3 running back Sunday, it would be surprising if Montgomery didn't displace him for those duties following the Ravens' Week 10 bye. Montgomery, an accomplished pass catcher who began his career as a receiver, could eventually unseat Javorius Allen for the top change-of-pace role behind starter Alex Collins.

More News
Our Latest Stories