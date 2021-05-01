The Ravens selected Wallace in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 131st overall.

Subsidized in part by puzzling picks made earlier by other teams -- teams that don't seem to win as much as the Ravens tend to -- Wallace fell much too far in the draft and now ends up another steal for the Ravens. It's possible that knee concerns informed part of Wallace's slide, but the Oklahoma State product is very advanced from a skill set consideration. His collegiate production couldn't have been much better than it was, and his arrival to Baltimore gives the Ravens a suddenly deep and varied group of talented receivers. Unfortunately for Wallace's fantasy prospects, the passing game pie might not be especially big, and there are already a lot of qualified candidates competing for targets.