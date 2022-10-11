Wallace posted one reception (on two targets) for eight yards during Sunday's 19-17 win over Cincinnati.

With Rashod Bateman (foot) sidelined, Wallace saw a season-high 12 snaps and caught his second pass of the season. Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson led the Ravens' wideouts in snaps, but Duvernay was the only one to muster solid production as he operated as the clear No. 2 offensive weapon behind Mark Andrews. Through five games, Wallace has caught just two of five targets for 17 yards across 39 offensive snaps.