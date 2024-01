Wallace is active ahead of Saturday's game against the Steelers.

With both Odell Beckham (rest) and Zay Flowers (calf) missing Saturday's affair, Wallace could be in line for increased snaps in Baltimore's wide receiver corps. The 24-year-old is expected to serve as the Ravens' No. 3 WR behind Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor, and he'll look to make his first catch of the season in Week 18.