Wallace went without a target across five snaps on offense and returned three punts for 95 yards -- including a game-winning 76-yard touchdown -- in Sunday's 37-31 overtime victory over the Rams.

A 2018 first-team All-American as a receiver at Oklahoma State, Wallace has just six receptions to his name since joining the Ravens as a fourth-round pick in 2021. Rather than on offense, Wallace has seen most of his NFL action to date as a member of the Ravens' coverage units on special teams, but he was pressed into duties as the team's return man after two-time Pro Bowler Devin Duvernay exited Sunday's game early with a back injury. While Duvernay was available earlier in the contest, Wallace was penalized for lining up in the neutral zone on a 4th-and-5 play in the second quarter that gave the Rams a first down and eventually led to a touchdown, but Wallace atoned for the error in overtime. While fielding a punt cleanly with just under eight minutes remaining, Wallace danced around several defenders, spun out of a tackle and sprinted down the sideline for the walk-off score. Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Duvernay will likely be out for a week or more with the back injury, so look for Wallace to continue serving as the Ravens' return man Week 15 in Jacksonville.