Wallace (hamstring) had four catches on seven targets for 33 yards across nine games in 2022.

The second-year wideout finished the season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury and also missed Weeks 13-17 with a hamstring issue. When healthy, Wallace's season high in snaps was just 19 and that was in Week 18 when the Ravens rested some key players. Wallace never recorded more than one reception or two targets in any game despite Baltimore struggling with injuries across the receiving corps. He's under contract for two more seasons but Wallace will need to make some strides in his development to secure a role in the offense next season.