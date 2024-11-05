Wallace (foot) was listed as a full practice participant on Tuesday's injury report.
Wallace was estimated as limited on Monday's report, but given his upgrade Tuesday, the 2021 fourth-round pick should be good to go against the Bengals on Thursday night. Wallace has split his time between special teams and offense through the first nine games of the regular season and has caught two passes for 31 yards over that span.
