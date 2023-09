The Ravens placed Wallace (hamstring) on injured reserve Monday.

Wallace left Sunday's game against the Colts when he sustained a hamstring injury and did not return. All but one of his 41 snaps across three games has occurred on special teams this season, with his one offensive snap coming in Week 2 against the Bengals. The 2021 fourth-round pick will miss at least the next four games and be eligible to return in Week 8 against the Cardinals on Oct. 29.