Wallace (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Bengals.

Wallace has failed to haul in a catch in each of the Ravens' last four games, and he'll be a healthy scratch Thursday for the first time this season. His next opportunity to play is Week 14 against the Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 7, though Wallace is unlikely to play in that game unless the Ravens need depth at wide receiver or an additional option on kickoffs and punts as a returner.