Ravens' Tylan Wallace: Inactive Sunday
Oct 23, 2022
Wallace is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
With With Rashod Bateman (foot) back in action Sunday, Wallace is the odd man out in the
Ravens' Week 7 wideout corps. Also in the mix at the position versus Cleveland are Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson and James Proche.
