Wallace played all 16 of his snaps on special teams during Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Jaguars.

Wallace has dressed for both of the Ravens' last two games, but the former Oklahoma State standout receiver has been limited to just two snaps on offense during that stretch. All of Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson, DeSean Jackson and James Proche appear to be ahead of Wallace in the pecking order at receiver.