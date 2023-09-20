Wallace played one snap on offense in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bengals and went without a target.

After making the Ravens' 53-man roster coming out of the preseason, Wallace has dressed for both of Baltimore's first two contests, but all but one of the 30 snaps he's taken thus far have come on special teams. He could have a clearer path to having a role on offense Sunday against the Colts if Odell Beckham (ankle) isn't available, but Wallace would still be behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay on the depth chart at receiver.