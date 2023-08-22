Wallace has made a strong case to be Baltimore's No. 6 receiver, scoring two TDs in two preseason games, Ryan Mink of the official team site reports.

Even with an excellent August, the 2021 fourth-round pick is unlikely to climb high on a depth chart that has Odell Beckham, Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay. Wallace does make a lot of sense for the final WR spot, assuming the Ravens keep six, as he's played 399 snaps on special teams (compared to 161 on offense) through 26 career games.

