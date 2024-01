Wallace (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Wallace was a spectator in practice throughout last week before the Ravens made him inactive ahead of Saturday's divisional-round win over the Texans. The 24-year-old will likely need to put in a full practice by Friday to have a chance at being available for Sunday's AFC Championship Game matchup with the Chiefs, but even if he's cleared to play, Wallace will see the majority of his snaps on special teams.