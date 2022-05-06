Wallace (thigh) could compete for a larger role on offense for the 2022 season, with Marquise Brown having been traded to the Cardinals, Kevin Eck of the Ravens' official site reports.

Wallace currently looks locked into the No. 4 receiver spot, behind all of Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche. The fact that Baltimore opted not to draft another wide receiver after trading Brown seems indicative of the coaching staff's confidence in the current group of young players, though further competition could be added as the offseason continues. A 2021 fourth-round pick, Wallace only secured two of six targets for 23 yards across 17 appearances as a rookie.