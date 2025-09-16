Wallace caught both of his targets for 25 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Browns.

The fifth-year wideout was not targeted in the opener despite playing roughly a third of the snaps. On Sunday, however, Wallace's snap share increased to 51 percent and he was rewarded with a pair of targets that he cashed in for 25 yards and a score. His touchdown was a 15-yarder where he got open in the front of the end zone and received a dime from Lamar Jackson. The snap share is an interesting detail thus far, as he ranks third among Raven receivers in playing time so far -- ahead of DeAndre Hopkins. It's unclear how long that will hold, especially with Devontez Walker also showing some promise. For now, though, Wallace seems to be a staple when Baltimore goes three-wide.