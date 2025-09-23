Wallace did not record a reception in Monday's loss to the Lions. He played 32 snaps and drew one target.

The Ravens continue to give Wallace plenty of run but he is struggling to draw targets. In 75 snaps, Wallace has seen three combined targets. He had two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown against the Browns in Week 2, though that looks like an outlier given his usage patterns. His target rate remains low despite encouraging snap counts.