Wallace was held without a catch on 15 snaps Sunday against the Jets. He was targeted once.

Wallace's snap count dipped Sunday, going from 26 in Week 11 to 17 against the Jets. Devontez Walker appeared to get the nod over Wallace, with Rashod Bateman (ankle) out as the second-year wideout played 25 snaps. Wallace has not seen more than two targets in any game this season, and his primary usage is as a special teamer, even when other starting receivers are out.