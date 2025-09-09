Wallace was not targeted on 16 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

The veteran was on the field for roughly one-third of the Ravens' snaps on Sunday. Wallace did not see a target, but it's also worth noting that the Ravens only threw 19 passes. Though Wallace nearly matched DeAndre Hopkins' 18 snaps, Hopkins seems to be more involved in the target rotation while Wallace may be most useful as a run-blocker on the boundary.