Wallace secured his one target for six yards in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Bears.

Wallace played just five of the Ravens' 62 offensive snaps Sunday. The fifth-year wide receiver continues to play a very limited role in Baltimore's offense, as his catch against the Bears was his first reception since Week 4. After playing 96 offensive snaps across the Ravens' first four games, Wallace has recorded just 16 total offensive snaps over the past three contests. Barring injuries in Baltimore's receiving corps, the 26-year-old wideout remains far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 9 matchup against the Dolphins.