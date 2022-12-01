Wallace (hamstring) was a limited participant during the Ravens' practice Thursday.
Wallace did not appear on Wednesday's injury report and was a full participant to start practice Thursday before leaving early with an apparent hamstring issue, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. While the nature of this injury is still unclear, the timing could jeopardize his availability for Sunday's game against the Broncos. Wallace has primarily played on special teams since being ruled a healthy scratch for three games in a row, though his potential absence would leave Baltimore with just three available wide receivers on the active roster.