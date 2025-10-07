Wallace was not targeted on his four snaps Sunday against the Texans.

Wallace had been playing a healthy snap share through the first four weeks, seeing at least 30 percent of the offensive snaps in that span. On Sunday, he played just four snaps. Wallace hadn't been seeing much in the way of targets prior to Sunday despite the snaps, drawing a total of five targets entering the matchup with the Texans. It appears Wallace's snap share is at risk, which hurts his already tenuous target share projection.