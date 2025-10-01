Wallace caught one of two targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Wallace played 40 percent of Baltimore's offensive snaps Sunday, his lowest snap share since Week 1. The veteran wideout has had a quiet start to the season, recording just three receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Wallace's limited usage should continue to keep him far off the fantasy radar heading into Week 5 when the Ravens host the Texans.