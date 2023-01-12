Wallace played 19 of the Ravens' 75 offensive snaps in Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bengals and reeled in his lone target for a 12-yard gain.

After being activated from injured reserve ahead of the Week 18 contest, Wallace suited up Sunday and made his first appearance for the Ravens since Nov. 27 following a month-long absence due to a hamstring strain. He stepped in as Baltimore's No. 4 receiver, trailing all of Demarcus Robinson (47 snaps), Sammy Watkins (37) and James Proche (32) in playing time. Now that he's further removed from the hamstring injury, Wallace may have a chance to supplant Proche for the No. 3 role in Sunday's rematch with the Bengals in the wild-card round, though neither wideout represents an appealing fantasy option while being tied to a run-heavy Ravens offense that failed to clear 20 points in any of its final six regular-season contests.