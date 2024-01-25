Wallace (knee) was able to practice Thursday, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Wallace's level of participation is unknown, but Woodland notes the receiver had a "nice-sized brace" on his right knee. The 24-year-old was unable to practice last week before missing the Ravens' divisional-round win over the Texans on Saturday, so his presence on the field is a step in the right direction. He should currently be considered questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.