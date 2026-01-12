Wallace had four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on eight targets over 14 games in 2025.

Wallace was coming off his best season in 2024 when he caught 11 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. His usage and efficiency tailed off this year, and he was a healthy scratch in two of Baltimore's final three games. Wallace's special teams chops had been his biggest asset through his first four seasons in Baltimore, but his role diminished on that front as well. He will hit free agency this offseason and will turn 27 in May. Wallace never truly hit his stride as a receiver in Baltimore but he was an accomplished wideout in college who racked up 205 catches for 3,434 yards and 26 touchdowns at Oklahoma State.