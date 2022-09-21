Wallace recorded a nine-yard reception across two targets while playing nine of the Ravens' 54 snaps on offense in Sunday's 42-38 loss to the Dolphins.

After logging five snaps in the season-opening win over the Jets, Wallace saw only a slight uptick in work Week 2 while James Proche (groin) was inactive and with Devin Duvernay (concussion) exiting the contest early. Even if Duvernay is unable to clear the concussion protocol ahead of this weekend's game at New England, Wallace will likely be behind all of Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman, Isaiah Likely and Demarcus Robinson in the pecking order for targets.