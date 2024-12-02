Wallace caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Eagles. He added two punt returns for 16 yards.

Wallace was the only wide receiver other than Zay Flowers to record a catch for the Ravens, as Rashod Bateman (knee) didn't finish the contest, Nelson Agholor didn't catch either of his two targets and Diontae Johnson wasn't targeted. If Bateman isn't available after Baltimore's Week 14 bye, Wallace could see more opportunities on offense in Week 15 against the Giants in addition to his usual role as the punt returner on special teams.