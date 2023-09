Wallace (hamstring) was ruled doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Colts, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Wallace did not record a statistic before exiting Sunday's game with a hamstring issue. The third-year wideout has been primarily limited to a role on special teams so far this season; however, with Odell Backham (ankle) already inactive, the Ravens will be left with four available wideouts for the time being.