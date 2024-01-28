Wallace (knee) is listed as inactive for Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Chiefs.

Wallace has been dealing with a calf issue since the Week 17 win versus Miami, and he will now miss his second staright playoff game due to this injury. The 24-year-old caught just one pass this season when the Ravens rested a number of key starters Week 18. Wallace's absence shouldn't impact Balimtore's receiving corps, but it will leave the team without it's No. 2 kick and punt returner behind Devin Duvernay.