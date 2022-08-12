Badie had six carries for 19 yards and added one reception for nine yards in Thursday's preseason opener against the TItans.

Baltimore deployed five different running backs Thursday as it looks to identify depth behind its presumptive starters who were not in action for the first preseason game. Badie, a rookie, got the most carries on the team but managed just 3.2 yards per carry. The volume was encouraging in that Baltimore clearly wants to see what it has in the rookie out of Missouri, but Badie's output will need to improve as the preseason progresses. Veterans Mike Davis and Corey Clement stand as Badie's biggest hurdles for a reserve role behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards (knee).