Badie rushed 12 times for 34 yards and caught two of three targets for five yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 win over Arizona.

Badie finished the game with the most carries for the Ravens' banged-up backfield, but all of those carries came in the second half, and the rookie didn't do a whole lot with the volume presented. Badie will continue battling for a roster spot against the Commanders on Saturday.