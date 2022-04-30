The Ravens selected Badie in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 196th overall.

Badie was excellent in his lone year as a starter at Missouri tallying 1,604 rushing yards and 330 receiving yards across 54 receptions. The latter is important because at 5-foot-8, 197 pounds, the 22-year-old likely operates as a change-of-pace or receiving back at the NFL level. The senior will likely compete with Justice Hill for the aforementioned role, one that saw the 2019 fourth-round pick accumulate 64 total touches and 295 total yards last season with the Ravens.