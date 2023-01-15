Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Bengals.
Huntley, who was inactive for the Ravens' regular-season finale against the Bengals last weekend as he contended with right shoulder tendinitis along with a wrist issue, approached the contest listed as questionable after practicing fully Friday, but he'll be in uniform Sunday and is expected to draw the start at QB, per Stacey Dales of NFL Network. That said, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, as well as ESPN's Jamison Hensley previously noted that Huntley could yield some signal-caller reps in Baltimore's postseason opener to Week 18 starter Anthony Brown, with Lamar Jackson still sidelined by a PCL injury in his left knee.
