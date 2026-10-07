Huntley took the reps with the first-team offense Wednesday and could be trending toward the start Sunday against the Falcons with Lamar Jackson (ankle) appearing unlikely to play, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

After Jackson sustained a left ankle sprain late in the second quarter of this past Sunday's 24-18 win over the Titans, Huntley directed the offense for the entire second half, finishing with eight completions on nine attempts for 63 yards while adding 16 yards on four carries. While the Ravens haven't officially ruled Jackson out from playing against the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed Tuesday that the two-time MVP has "only an outside chance" of suiting up this weekend. Jackson's absence from practice Wednesday is another strong sign that Huntley will be called upon to make the Week 5 start.