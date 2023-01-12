Huntley (shoulder) was seen throwing during individual and team drills during Thursday's practice, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

When Huntley went down as a limited participant Wednesday, he didn't throw, so Thursday's development is a positive sign after he was inactive Week 18 in Cincinnati. The Ravens are gearing up to face their AFC North foes again on the road this Sunday in the wild-card round, and Huntley now seems to be on the road to being available for that contest, while Lamar Jackson (knee) again sat out. Thursday's practice report will reveal if Huntley remained limited or upgraded to all activity.