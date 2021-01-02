Huntley was elevated to the Ravens' active roster Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic reports.
Huntley is slated to back up fellow quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday against the Bengals, as Robert Griffin (thigh) and Trace McSorley (knee) currently remain on injured reserve. Huntley has only played 11 snaps this season, completing two of four passes for seven yards in Week 15 versus the Jaguars.
