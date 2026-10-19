Huntley completed 19 of 31 passes for 165 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and added five rushes for 28 yards in the Ravens' 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Huntley drew a second straight start with Lamar Jackson (ankle) unavailable, but the former couldn't carry over some early-game momentum into the second half. All 10 of Baltimore's points came in the first quarter, with Huntley contributing in the form of a two-yard touchdown pass to Josh Cuevas. Huntley ultimately connected with six different targets overall, but all Ravens pass catchers except for Zay Flowers had 44 receiving yards or less. Despite the underwhelming performance, if Jackson remains sidelined for a Week 7 divisional clash with the Bengals, Huntley will be in line for a second straight start.