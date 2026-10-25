Huntley completed 23 of 34 passes for 298 yards with a touchdown and an interception while adding three rushes for 12 yards in the Ravens' 35-13 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Huntley had the Ravens seemingly in control through two quarters, when he helped stake Baltimore to a 13-0 halftime lead by tossing a 48-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers in the first quarter. The veteran signal-caller couldn't lead his squad to any second-half points, however, but because Huntley had to continue throwing as Cincinnati built its lead, he finished with a career-high single-game yardage total. Huntley has put together a 4:1 TD:INT over three starts in Lamar Jackson's (ankle) stead, but it's likely the latter will be able to suit up in next Sunday's Week 8 road showdown against the Bills.