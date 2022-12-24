Huntley (shoulder) is active for Saturday's game against the Falcons.
Huntley was a mid-week addition to the Ravens' injury report due to right shoulder tendinitis, a condition that first surfaced during the preseason. Though the quarterback was a limited participant in Baltimore's final two practices of the week before taking a questionable tag into the weekend, the team never had much concern about Huntley's availability. He'll pick up his third consecutive start with Lamar Jackson (knee) out of the lineup, and with Jackson's status for Week 17 against Pittsburgh still very much up in the air, Huntley could see additional action beyond Saturday. Through his first four appearances (two starts) this season, Huntley has completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 5.6 yards per attempt, zero touchdowns and two interceptions while carrying 25 times for 87 yards and a score.
