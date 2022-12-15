Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Thursday that Huntley is out of the NFL's concussion protocol, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Huntley practiced fully Wednesday and now that he's cleared concussion protocol, the QB will be available for Saturday's game against the Browns. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Harbaugh hasn't confirmed the Ravens' Week 15 starting signal-caller, but if Lamar Jackson (knee) is unable to play this weekend, Huntley would be in line to draw the assignment.