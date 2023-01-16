Huntley (shoulder/wrist) completed 17 of 29 passes for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Bengals. He added nine carries for 54 yards and lost a crucial fumble as the Ravens fell in the wild-card round.

Huntley was intercepted on Baltimore's first possession as the Ravens fell behind 9-0 early. Baltimore responded with a 17-play touchdown drive, on which Huntley showcased his dual-threat skill set. He extended the drive with a two-yard run to convert on 4th-and-1 before eventually throwing a two-yard touchdown pass to J.K. Dobbins. Huntley added a 41-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson in the third quarter to tie it 17-17, but that tie was broken in the fourth quarter when he had the ball knocked out of his hands less than a yard from the goal line and returned the length of the field for a Bengals touchdown. Though Huntley came up short in this one when his last-second Hail Mary bounced off James Proche's fingertips, the backup quarterback proved capable of keeping the Ravens competitive after Lamar Jackson's Week 13 knee injury. Baltimore's expected to bring both QBs back in free agency, and doing so with Huntley should be straightforward given that he's a restricted free agent.