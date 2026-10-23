Huntley will start Sunday's Week 7 matchup against Cincinnati if Lamar Jackson (ankle) is unable to play, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Jackson said Friday that he is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, and though he's receiving treatment on a daily basis, he's officially questionable to suit up Sunday and is considered a game-time decision. The star quarterback has already missed two games because of the injury, and Huntley has stepped in to lead Baltimore to a 1-1 record during that span. While Huntley was excellent in throwing for 201 yards and two touchdowns (and adding a rushing score) Week 5 against Atlanta, he fell back this past Sunday in a loss to Cleveland, throwing for just 165 yards and one score (albeit without committing any turnovers). Whichever Ravens QB starts against the Bengals will face a defense that has given up only five passing touchdowns through five games, though Cincinnati has also given up the fifth-most rushing yards to QBs.