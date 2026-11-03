Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said Tuesday that Huntley (toe) could be a candidate for injured reserve, Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sunreports.

Following Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Bills, Minter confirmed that Lamar Jackson required thumb surgery and was ticketed for IR, and Huntley looks like he could join Jackson in being deactivated. Minter said that he expects to know by Wednesday whether Huntley will require an IR stint, as the Ravens are presumably still waiting on test results on the signal-caller's right toe injury. At the very least, Huntley is tracking toward sitting out Thursday's game against the Jaguars, as Minter announced Tuesday that undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano will serve as the Ravens' Week 9 starter.