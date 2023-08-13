Huntley left Saturday's preseason contest late with a hamstring tweak, but the issue is expected to be minor, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Huntley was sharp in his limited action, completing eight of 11 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for 13 yards in the 20-19 win. The Ravens were presumably being precautionary when they sent the undrafted quarterback to the locker room, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Huntley miss a couple practices next week to make sure he's back to 100 percent before next Monday's preseason matchup in Washington.